ELECTIONS

Wayne Johnson wins Georgia’s 2nd congressional district Republican runoff

Wayne Johnson defeated fellow Republican Chuck hand

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published | Updated
Jesse Watters: Democrats are trying to ‘fake and bake’ their way into reelection Video

Jesse Watters: Democrats are trying to ‘fake and bake’ their way into reelection

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses President Biden’s mental state and the media labeling videos of him ‘freezing, wandering or glitching’ as ‘misinformation.’

Wayne Johnson has won the Republican primary runoff over Chuck Hand in the race to represent Georgia's 2nd Congressional District and will now look to unseat an incumbent Democrat in the November general election.

The Associated Press called the race.

Johnson and Hand were the top two vote-getters in Georgia's May 21 primary election, but advanced to the runoff when neither reached the 50% threshold required by state election law.

BIDEN MAKES MAJOR GAINS WITH CRUCIAL VOTING GROUP AHEAD OF 1ST DEBATE WITH TRUMP: POLL

Chuck Hand, Wayne Johnson

Georgia Republicans Chuck Hand (left) and Wayne Johnson (right). (GBP PBS Screenshot/Wayne Johnson for Congress)

Johnson touted his service in former President Trump's administration throughout the campaign, where he served as CEO of the Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid. 

Hand, a construction superintendent from rural Butler County who was previously convicted for his participation in the Jan. 6 protests, ran on his working class credentials, focusing his messaging heavily on the economy. He made waves earlier this month when he walked out of a televised debate with Johnson after accusing him of not residing in the district and orchestrating attacks on his wife.

Johnson will now face Democrat Rep. Sanford Bishop, Jr., who has represented the district since 1993.

Bishop Georgia

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., is seen in the Cannon Tunnel after a vote on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Elections analysts rate the race as either "solid" or "safe" Democrat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

