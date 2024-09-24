Walz blasted for huddling with George Soros' son at NYC luxury apartment: 'Billionaire nepo baby'

Minnesota Gov. and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was blasted on social media this week for visiting the upscale Manhattan apartment of Alex Soros, the son of billionaire liberal mega donor George Soros.

"Honored to host Governor @Tim_Walz at my home in New York City!" Alex Soros, his dad's successor at the multibillion-dollar Open Society Foundations (OSF), posted on X on Tuesday along with photos alongside Walz in front of the New York City skyline.

The post was widely panned by conservatives on social media who made the argument that Walz’s portrayal as a "rural" moderate was compromised by standing next to one of the most prolific progressive families in the United States.

"All you need to know……" Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham posted on X.

"If you squint, you can see the strings on the marionette," former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X.

"A post like this does nothing to help Kamala Harris & Tim Walz win — if anything, it hurts them," journalist Jerry Dunleavy posted on X . "So why would Soros post something like this? To publicly signal his power & influence within the next would-be presidential administration."

"Real working man’s salt of the earth aesthetic for ol Walzy," Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll posted on X.

"This guy goes around saying he's a small town midwestern guy who understands the struggles of the middle class and then goes to hang out at the floating home in the sky of the world's biggest billionaire nepo baby," digital strategist Greg Price wrote on X.

"Nothing screams Midwestern folksy like a billionaire penthouse view of Manhattan," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross posted on X.

"George was better at this than his weird son," Daily Wire managing editor Brent Scher posted on X. "Why would you post this?"

This is at least the second time that Walz has hung out with Alex Soros in the last month. Photos circulated on social media in August during the DNC showed Soros, his new fiancée, Huma Abedin, and Walz hanging out in Chicago.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign and the Soros Open Society Foundation for comment but did not receive a response.

Walz has been widely touted by various media outlets as a VP choice who will help Harris win rural voters in Middle America while George Soros is one of the most polarizing progressive figures in American politics, often criticized by Republicans for implementing a far-left agenda with his vast fortune.