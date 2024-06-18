Vulnerable Dem senator lashes out at GOP press release by boasting about all the vehicles he owns

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., admitted he owns at least nine vehicles in his attempt to hit back at the Senate Republican campaign arm, which called out the Montana farmer for driving a certain type of vehicle around Washington, D.C.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) sent out a press release regarding the Montana farmer that was titled "BOMBSHELL: Jon Tester drives a Prius."

Tester reacted in a heated statement, calling those who wrote the headline "a bunch of jacka--es."

"What a bunch of jacka--es," Tester told a Huffington Post reporter, before going on to name all the other types of vehicles he owns.

"I've got an ‘86 Chevy. I got a 2018 GMC. I got a 2018 Honda Ridgeline. I've got a Celica. I've got a Peterbilt. I've got a 67 International truck. I've got a 96 International truck. I've got a 78 GMC. Want me to keep going?" asked the Democrat, who is seeking re-election in Montana in 2024.

Tester continued by saying he is "gonna spend $10,000 this week on diesel filling my bulk tanks that I use for planting my crop in the ground. Does that make it okay now?"

In addition to the press release, NRSC communications director Mike Berg shared footage of Tester getting into his red Prius and a screenshot of a Washington Post article about Tester writing in his 2020 memoir that he bought a used Prius to drive around Washington, D.C.

Tester's defense of driving a Prius fueled more attacks on social media, prompting his communications director to respond on X.

"The NRSC, with their finger firmly on the pulse of Montanans, comes out swinging against Jon Tester for his shared hobby of restoring old cars with his son," communications director Monica Robinson said.



NRSC spokesperson Maggie Abboud said that Tester's response "says a lot about how much of a swamp creature Jon Tester has become."

"There aren’t a lot of dirt farmers in Montana who drive a Prius. Jon Tester has gone Washington," Abboud said in a statement, telling Fox News Digital that "it says a lot about how much of a swamp creature Jon Tester has become that his defense of driving a Prius is that he also owns 8 other cars."

Berg called Tester "very mad" and echoed the "multimillionaire swamp creature" attack line on his X account.

