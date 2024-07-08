VP Harris blasted over resurfaced clips defending Biden's mental sharpness: 'Kamala lied'

Conservatives on social media blasted Vice President Harris over a video compilation of her defending President Biden’s mental sharpness during several interviews and events.

"WATCH: Over 6 minutes of Kamala Harris covering up Joe Biden's cognitive decline," conservative communicator Steve Guest posted on X along with a video that has received almost a million views.

"For years, she said Biden is ‘very bold and vibrant’ and is ‘tireless in terms of working,'" Guest continued. "Kamala claimed Biden ‘is gonna be fine,’ and said he ‘is in good shape, in good health. Kamala LIED."

"No one has lied more to the American people about Joe Biden's cognitive decline than Kamala Harris!" Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X in response to the video.

"One of MANY reasons a Kamala switch wouldn’t be as simple as some Democrats think - she’s one of the main characters behind this cover-up," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X .

"Joe lied. Kamala lied. Jill lied. KJP lied. Democrats lied. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC lied. WaPo, NYT, LA Times, lied. Online pundits lied," popular conservative account Fusilli Spock posted on X. "And, they'll continue to lie, shamelessly, in the pursuit of power."

"Our president is in good shape, in good health, and is ready to lead in our second term," Harris says in one of the clips from an interview in February 2024. In another clip from March 2024 she says, "I'm ready, if necessary, but it's not gonna be necessary."

The video comes as a growing list of pundits and Democrats in Congress have called for Biden to drop out of the presidential race following his widely panned debate performance in late June that failed to quell questions about his age and mental fitness.

Many have suggested that Harris would be the ideal candidate to replace Biden if he does step down.

Biden has insisted he is staying in the race and sent a letter to Democrats in Congress on Monday saying he is "firmly committed to staying in this race" and argued that any further questioning of his candidacy "only helps Trump and hurts us."

He also did a phone interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday, where he declared, "The bottom line here is that we’re not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere."

"I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t absolutely believe that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024," he added.

"Joe has made it clear he is all in," first lady Jill Biden told a crowd in North Carolina on Monday.

"That’s the decision he’s made. And just as he has always supported my career, I am all in too."

The White House and VP Harris's office did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report