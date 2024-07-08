Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

VP Harris blasted over resurfaced clips defending Biden's mental sharpness: 'Kamala lied'

Many have speculated that Democrats will attempt to replace Biden with Harris as the Democratic nominee

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris unpopularity makes her a better adversary for Republicans: Rep. Jeff Van Drew Video

Kamala Harris unpopularity makes her a better adversary for Republicans: Rep. Jeff Van Drew

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., on the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency and how Republicans would match up against her instead of Biden.

Conservatives on social media blasted Vice President Harris over a video compilation of her defending President Biden’s mental sharpness during several interviews and events.

"WATCH: Over 6 minutes of Kamala Harris covering up Joe Biden's cognitive decline," conservative communicator Steve Guest posted on X along with a video that has received almost a million views.

"For years, she said Biden is ‘very bold and vibrant’ and is ‘tireless in terms of working,'" Guest continued. "Kamala claimed Biden ‘is gonna be fine,’ and said he ‘is in good shape, in good health. Kamala LIED."

"No one has lied more to the American people about Joe Biden's cognitive decline than Kamala Harris!" Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X in response to the video.

TRUMP TESTS OUT NEW NICKNAME FOR KAMALA HARRIS AMID SPECULATION SHE'LL REPLACE BIDEN

Biden and Harris

Calls have grown for President Biden to drop out of the presidential race to be replaced by VP Harris. (Getty Images)

"One of MANY reasons a Kamala switch wouldn’t be as simple as some Democrats think - she’s one of the main characters behind this cover-up," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X.

"Joe lied. Kamala lied. Jill lied. KJP lied. Democrats lied. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC lied. WaPo, NYT, LA Times, lied. Online pundits lied," popular conservative account Fusilli Spock posted on X. "And, they'll continue to lie, shamelessly, in the pursuit of power."

KAMALA HARRIS SPENT MONTHS SHOOTING DOWN CONCERNS OVER BIDEN'S MENTAL COMPETENCY AHEAD OF THE DEBATE

kamala harris nevada

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Our president is in good shape, in good health, and is ready to lead in our second term," Harris says in one of the clips from an interview in February 2024. In another clip from March 2024 she says, "I'm ready, if necessary, but it's not gonna be necessary."

The video comes as a growing list of pundits and Democrats in Congress have called for Biden to drop out of the presidential race following his widely panned debate performance in late June that failed to quell questions about his age and mental fitness. 

Many have suggested that Harris would be the ideal candidate to replace Biden if he does step down.

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024 after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Biden has insisted he is staying in the race and sent a letter to Democrats in Congress on Monday saying he is "firmly committed to staying in this race" and argued that any further questioning of his candidacy "only helps Trump and hurts us."

He also did a phone interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday, where he declared, "The bottom line here is that we’re not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere."

"I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t absolutely believe that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Joe has made it clear he is all in," first lady Jill Biden told a crowd in North Carolina on Monday. 

"That’s the decision he’s made. And just as he has always supported my career, I am all in too."

The White House and VP Harris's office did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics