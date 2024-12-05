Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump taps former Sen. David Perdue as ambassador to China

Perdue represented Georgia in the Senate from 2015 to 2021

Louis Casiano
Published
President-elect Trump has tapped former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., to serve as U.S. Ambassador to China. 

In his announcement, Trump said Perdue "brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China," citing his decades-long career in business. 

TRUMP'S PROPOSED TARIFFS ON MEXICO, CANADA, CHINA WILL INCREASE INFLATION, GOLDMAN SACHS WARNS

Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center in Savannah

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue speaks at a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center in Savannah, Georgia, U.S. September 24, 2024.   (REUTERS/Megan Varner)

"He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders," Trump said on Truth Social. 

The appointment comes amid threats by Trump to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods unless Beijing does more to stop the trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl. 

BIDEN USCIS NOMINEE CALLED FOR PAUSING BORDER PATROL FUNDING

Trump also appointed Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, as ambassador to Chile. 

Brandon Judd and Donald Trump

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd speaks at a press conference alongside former President Donald Trump in Eagle Pass, Texas on February 29, 2024. (Fox News)

"Brandon helped me develop and implement the most effective Border Security policies in our Nation’s History," Trump said. "I have also watched as Brandon tirelessly and honorably represented the Border Patrol Agents who elected him as their voice in all matters, especially in their efforts to secure our Great Country’s Borders, and keep all Americans safe."

"I am confident Brandon will represent the United States in the same manner as he represented all rank-and-file Border Patrol Agents as the President of the National Border Patrol Council. Brandon will do our Country proud!" Trump added. 

