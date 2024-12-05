Trump taps former Sen. David Perdue as ambassador to China

President-elect Trump has tapped former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., to serve as U.S. Ambassador to China.

In his announcement, Trump said Perdue "brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China," citing his decades-long career in business.

"He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders," Trump said on Truth Social.

The appointment comes amid threats by Trump to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods unless Beijing does more to stop the trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl.

Trump also appointed Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, as ambassador to Chile.

"Brandon helped me develop and implement the most effective Border Security policies in our Nation’s History," Trump said. "I have also watched as Brandon tirelessly and honorably represented the Border Patrol Agents who elected him as their voice in all matters, especially in their efforts to secure our Great Country’s Borders, and keep all Americans safe."

"I am confident Brandon will represent the United States in the same manner as he represented all rank-and-file Border Patrol Agents as the President of the National Border Patrol Council. Brandon will do our Country proud!" Trump added.