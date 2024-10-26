Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives

Trump, Stefanik campaign for vulnerable NY Republicans as Big Apple kicks off early voting

The telephone rally is focused on motivating the early vote, Stefanik said

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Trump responds to Kamala Harris comparing him to Hitler: 'Very low IQ person' Video

Trump responds to Kamala Harris comparing him to Hitler: 'Very low IQ person'

Former President Trump says 'you either have it or you don't' in response to Joe Rogan's assessment of Vice President Kamala Harris' handling of scrutiny. 

Former President Trump is campaigning for vulnerable House Republicans in New York Saturday evening alongside House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a source familiar with the effort told Fox News Digital. 

Saturday also marked the first day of early in-person voting in the Empire State. 

A source told Fox News Digital early voting would be a central focus of the telephone rally, or "tele-rally," with key Republicans including Trump urging as many as 1 million listeners not to wait until Election Day to cast ballots.

"New York is Trump country," Stefanik said. "Hardworking New Yorkers support President Trump in record numbers. Far left New York Democrats like Kamala Harris and Kathy Hochul have failed our state, and their polling numbers are in free fall. I am incredibly grateful that President Trump continues to invest in our key battleground districts in New York."

Stefanik, Trump

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and former President Trump are hosting a tele-rally for vulnerable Republicans. (Getty Images)

Stefanik and her team are dialing out to nearly 1 million Trump supporters in a bid to raise enthusiasm ahead of Nov. 5, the source familiar with planning said.

Other New York Republican lawmakers expected on the call include representatives Nick LaLota, Anthony D'Esposito, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams, the source said.

Republican candidates Mike LiPetri and Alison Esposito are also expected. 

"The GOP momentum is palpable across the Empire State, and President Trump’s personal investment in the fight to flip New York red and win in battleground congressional districts like mine proves that New Yorkers will play a vital role in the Republican resurgence this year," D'Esposito told Fox News Digital.

D'Esposito, LaLota split

Representatives Anthony D'Esposito and Nick LaLota are expected to be on the call. (AP)

The GOP won the House majority in 2022 in part because of a suburban rebellion in New York and California against the states' progressive crime policies.

Several of the lawmakers expected on the call are in districts President Biden won in 2020.

But the Saturday evening call is a sign of confidence for Republicans in the traditionally blue stronghold. Republicans hope discontent with the economy and the border will be enough to propel them to victory in dozens of tight races.

Esposito said Trump's support was "crucial" this year.

"Events like tonight’s tele-town hall are essential in connecting our candidates with voters and encouraging everyone to make their voices heard at the polls," she told Fox News Digital.

Stefanik, who is hosting the call, was the first member of the 118th Congress to endorse Trump for re-election.

Madison Square Garden crowd

It comes a day before Trump is expected at Madison Square Garden. (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

It comes the day before Trump has a rally at Madison Square Garden featuring a litany of top figures in the GOP.

Members of House GOP leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.; and Stefanik are all expected to attend.

