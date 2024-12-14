Expand / Collapse search
Trump seizes on drone controversy to mock Chris Christie

The former New Jersey governor endorsed the president-elect in 2016, but the two have since had a falling-out

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Alleged New Jersey drone sightings spark calls for a limited state of emergency Video

Alleged New Jersey drone sightings spark calls for a limited state of emergency

New Jersey State Sen. Jon Bramnick joins ‘Cavuto Live’ to discuss his call for a limited state of emergency over unanswered questions about alleged drone sightings.

President-elect Trump on Saturday seized on the mysterious drone controversy in New Jersey to mock one-time ally turned nemesis Chris Christie. 

The president-elect, who will take office in just over a month, shared an AI-generated meme of the former New Jersey governor eating McDonald’s with more McDonald’s meals being delivered by drones, mocking his weight on Truth Social and X. 

Christie endorsed Trump in 2016 but was later axed as the head of his transition team. 

Last year, Christie had a short-lived presidential campaign for the 2024 election during which he called Trump a "coward" and a "puppet of Putin," but he dropped out in January.

TRUMP BRINGS POLITICAL DRAMA TO ARMY-NAVY GAME SIDELINES

meme of Chris Christie eating drone-delivered McDonald's

President-elect Trump on Saturday seized on the mysterious drone controversy in New Jersey to mock one-time ally Chris Christie with an AI-generated meme of the former New Jersey governor eating McDonald’s amid drones. (Donald Trump/X)

"I want to promise you this, I’m going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition," he said when he dropped out. 

Christie’s weight has been a frequent target for Trump since their falling-out. Last year, Trump jokingly told a supporter to not call the former governor a "fat pig." 

Since mid-November, New Jersey residents have been baffled by unexplained sightings of what appear to be drones. 

Trump shaking Chris Christie's hand

Chris Christie endorsed Trump in 2016 before their falling-out.  (Reuters/Mike Segar)

NEW JERSEY LAWMAKER CALLS FOR LIMITED STATE OF EMERGENCY TO COMBAT MYSTERIOUS DRONES

The sightings have also been reported in other areas of the country, including military installations, prompting lawmakers to demand answers. 

Trump speaking with Chris Christie

President Trump listens to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during a meeting about opioid and drug abuse in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 29, 2017.  (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and law enforcement have said the drones don’t appear to be a threat to public safety. 

On Friday, Trump called for the drones to be shot down if there’s no reasonable explanation for them. 

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes in New Jersey Dec. 8. (Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press)

"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge," he wrote on Truth Social. "I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

