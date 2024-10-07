Trump, Republicans venture to blue areas in Wisconsin to boost GOP turnout

Former President Trump and Republicans across the swing state of Wisconsin are ramping up campaign efforts everywhere, including deep blue areas, to close the margins.

"In a state this tight, we have to get votes in every single corner of the state," Wisconsin Republican Party Executive Director Andrew Iverson told Fox News Digital.

"Closing the margins just a little bit makes a huge difference," he said.

This is paired with "running up the score in red counties."

The reason such an approach is necessary, he said, is "this election will likely come down to 20,000-30,000 votes."

In 2016, Trump defeated Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by one point and less than 30,000 votes. When President Biden beat Trump in the state during the next election in 2020, it was similarly by about 20,000 votes.

Now, Wisconsin is once again expected to be a deciding factor in the presidential election.

"I would highlight that the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Republican National Committee (RNC) – we have over 100 staff on the ground in Wisconsin, and we have 40 field offices," Iverson explained.

"So we have a great presence across the entire state."

According to him, the path to victory for Republicans relies on pulling "votes in every single corner of the state."

He pointed to Trump's decision to hold a rally in Dane County, home to the state capital of Madison, Wisconsin. "Republicans are going where we traditionally may not always go," he said.

Iverson described Dane as "the most liberal county in the state of Wisconsin," and said Trump's trip there is "because he has to get votes in every single county and turn out Republicans in every part of the state."

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, a Republican, told reporters earlier this month at a press conference in Milwaukee, "Donald Trump called me and asked me, how do I carry Wisconsin?"

The longest-serving Wisconsin governor, who was in office from 1987 to 2001, said he told Trump to follow his lead, "You got to go into southwestern Wisconsin."

"I said to the president, you've got to come into Dane County. There hasn't been a presidential candidate in Dane County since 1996, when Bob Dole ran for president. Republicans stay away. I said, we have to go."

Trump's visit to the blue stronghold that same day drew massive crowds, despite the county's reputation. Thompson remarked that there was a "huge crowd all the way from the airport to the factory," where the event was held.

This attention to heavily Democratic-voting areas of the state is a departure from previous Republicans' strategy, as the former governor noted.

Iverson told Fox News Digital that while the election cycle is quite polarized and many people are decided on their candidate, "there's a rather decent segment of voters who are still undecided, and they'll be making up their decision until the moment they vote."

"That's why it's so important that we are out there talking to as many voters as possible, because each conversation that we could have could be the last conversation they have with voters before they go and vote," he said.

Wisconsin was rated a "Toss up" by Fox News Power rankings, as of late last month.

