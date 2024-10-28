Trump says Harris ‘running a campaign of demonization and hate’ in closing message to Georgia voters

Former President Trump accused his 2024 rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, of running on a message of "hate" during a rally just over a week before Election Day.

Trump is delivering his closing message to voters this week, spending Monday in the key battleground of Georgia for back-to-back events.

"I'm running a campaign of solutions to save our country," the former president said in Atlanta. "Kamala is running a campaign of demonization and hate. She really does, she's a hater."

It's a shot at the Democratic vice president after she said Trump "fans the fuel of hate and division" over his massive rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The former president laid into Harris for calling him a "fascist" while criticizing Democrats for comparing his Sunday night rally to a Nazi event.

"Kamala is labeling more than half of the country as enemy combatants, and she's calling them all fascists and Nazis. Okay, but she's a fascist, okay. She's a fascist," Trump said.

At one point the crowd erupted in chants of "Lock her up" aimed at Harris, which Trump chided with, "Be nice."

The former president pushed back on the left's comparisons between his New York City event and the German Nazis of the 20th Century, arguing the Harris campaign was encouraging such rhetoric and that it was to blame for the recent attempts on his life.

"I had a great father. Tough guy. He used to always say, ‘Never use the word Nazi, never used that word.’ and he'd say, ‘Never use the word Hitler. Don't use that word.' …And then I understood it. And yet they use that word freely," Trump said. "I'm the opposite of a Nazi."

"This is the kind of outrageous rhetoric that has resulted in two assassination attempts in the last three months."

During the speech Trump also appealed directly to Georgia voters to keep turning out for early in-person voting, which runs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 1 in the Peach State.

"Boy, do I hear we're doing good, but I can't look. I don't want to say it because I want you to keep going. We've got to finish it off," Trump said. "We've just got to focus."

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have poured enormous amounts of time, energy and resources into Georgia – which Republicans lost by less than 1% in the 2020 presidential race.

Those efforts appear to have paid off in voter enthusiasm, at least for now, with Georgia breaking multiple early voting records already.

More than 40% of active Georgia voters have cast absentee or early in-person ballots, according to the state's elections website.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.