Trump endorses 2 GOP candidates in same key Arizona House primary

Former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump endorsed two Republicans in Arizona's 8th Congressional District.

Trump gave his support to two out of six candidates in the House primary election, urging supporters to vote for Abraham Hamadeh or Blake Masters to replace outgoing Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko.

"Blake Masters is a very successful businessman, and an incredibly strong supporter of our Movement to Make America Great Again - He is smart and tough!" Trump told his supporters via a Truth Social post on Sunday. "Likewise, Abe Hamadeh, a Veteran, former prosecutor, and fearless fighter for Election Integrity, has been with me all the way!"

Trump continued, "In Congress, we need a true Warrior who will work tirelessly with us to Grow our Economy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, End Migrant Crime, Support our Great Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

Other Republican candidates running for the 8th Congressional District seat include former Rep. Trent Franks, Arizona state House Speaker Ben Toma, state Rep. Anthony Kern and local PTA member Patrick Briody.

The highly conservative district will very likely go to whichever Republican candidate wins the primary. The nominee will be facing biosecurity worker Greg Whitten, who is running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination in the district.

"They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" Trump concluded.

Democrats are aiming to unseat two vulnerable Republican incumbents in Arizona districts that President Biden carried four years ago.

In the 1st Congressional District, which includes parts of northeast Phoenix and surrounding suburbs, seven-term GOP incumbent Rep. David Schweikert is the front-runner in a field of primary rivals that includes businessman Robert Backie and former FBI agent and corporate investigator Kim George.

In the southeastern part of the state, Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani is running for a second term in a district that includes much of suburban Tucson.

He's facing off on Tuesday in a GOP primary that includes challenger Kathleen Winn, who came in third in the 2022 nomination race.

If Ciscomani wins the primary as expected, he'll face off in November against Democrat Kisten Engel in a rematch of their extremely close 2022 election showdown.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.