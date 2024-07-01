Trump calls Biden a 'cognitive mess' after pushing him during debate to take a test

Former President Trump on Monday is describing President Biden as a "cognitive mess" after telling him during their debate just days ago that he would like to see him take an exam to test his mental abilities.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wrote that "Only three things could have been the reason that Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of the United States, failed so badly at the debate on Thursday night."

In addition to Trump praising his own performance, he said that "Crooked Joe ‘choked’ like a dog" and "Joe is a cognitive mess!"

Biden’s debate performance has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans and has sparked repeated calls for him to withdraw his re-election bid ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August.

"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them. Both of them. As you know, we made it public. He took none," Trump told Biden onstage at last week’s debate. "I'd like to see him take one, just one. A real easy one, like go through the first five questions, he couldn’t do it."

Earlier this year, the White House released the results of a physical exam Biden took at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, declaring that he is a "healthy, robust 81-year-old."

In a release from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the physician for the president, said Biden was determined to be fit to "successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

"President Biden is a healthy, active 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," the release said.

In the note for Biden's physical exam, O'Connor found that the president's physical exam was "essentially unchanged from baseline."

"The President feels well and this year's physical identified no new concerns," the release said.

The president's physical exam came after the White House confirmed that Biden would not take a cognitive test as part of his examination.

"I'm just gonna say what Dr. O'Connor said to me about a year ago when [Biden's physical] was released," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time. "The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it's domestic or it's national security."

