ELECTIONS

Tony Wied wins Republican primary for seat recently vacated by Rep. Mike Gallagher

Former Rep. Mike Gallagher resigned from the seat in April

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Tony Wied won the Republican primary in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District

Former Rep. Mike Gallagher suddenly resigned from the seat in April after representing the district from 2017 to 2024, prompting a sudden primary race to replace him.

After Gallagher announced his stepping down, former President Trump endorsed Republican Tony Wied, a businessman and self-described "political outsider," for the seat.

"As your next Congressman, Tony will work hard to Unleash American Energy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, Support our Military / Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Tony Wied has my Complete and Total Endorsement – He will not let you down!" Trump said in his endorsement.

HARRIS AND WALZ TRADE FIRE WITH TRUMP RUNNING MATE VANCE AT DUELING EVENTS IN BLUE WALL STATES BATTLE

Mike Gallagher

The bill, led by House China Select Committee Chair Mike Gallagher, would block TikTok in the U.S. if its parent company, Bytedance, does not divest from it within 165 days of passage. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Former state Sen. Roger Roth, who holds the rank of Captain in the Wisconsin Air National Guard also ran. Roth describes himself as a "Trump conservative".

A third candidate, State Sen. Andre Jacque currently represents Wisconsin's 1st district in the state senate. Jacque was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ahead of the primary.

Trump at a rally

Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Republican Tony Wied to fill the vacancy in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District. ( Bill Pugliano)

"André Jacque is a true American Patriot who is fighting for our values in Wisconsin, from protecting life to supporting our veterans and law enforcement," Cruz said. I’ve known André since he was in the State Assembly, and I can say without a doubt that he’s the type of fighter we need advocating for Wisconsinites in D.C. He’s got a proven record of strong conservative wins in the Senate, and I’m proud to stand by him in this race!"

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

