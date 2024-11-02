Fox News Decision Desk projects Bernie Moreno will flip Ohio Senate seat for GOP

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Republican businessman Bernie Moreno will win his race for Senate in Ohio against Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Brown, who was considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats, is projected to lose in a race that will have significant implications on which party takes control of the Senate.

Brown, 71, is a native of Mansfield, Ohio, who has held political office since 1975 and is the chair of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Moreno, 57, is a Cleveland area businessman who was born in Colombia and moved to the United States at the age of five.

Brown, facing an uphill battle running as a Democrat in a state that Trump won by eight points in 2020, attempted to distance himself from the Biden-Harris record by running ads touting his efforts at the border. Brown also declined to attend the Democratic National Convention, which drew criticism from Republicans.

Brown also has a close relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris, which the Moreno campaign honed in on.

"Sherrod Brown and Kamala Harris conspired to pass the most liberal agenda in American history," the Moreno campaign told Fox News Digital earlier this year. "Brown is in complete lockstep with Harris in her radical views and will help usher in the Green New Deal, Medicare for illegals, and tax hikes on the middle class."

Moreno's campaign often pointed out Brown's long career in Washington, D.C., including his voting record that aligned with the Biden administration nearly 100% of the time.

Brown blanketed the airwaves with ads hammering Moreno on his business record and allegiance to Trump, and painted him as a radical on the abortion issue. The Ohio senator has also framed himself on the campaign trail as someone who works with both parties to get things done.

"Sherrod works for Ohio, which is why he’s stood up to presidents of both parties to block bad trade deals, worked with Republicans to make sure Border Patrol agents and law enforcement officers have the resources they need, and demanded the Biden administration crack down on Chinese solar products that undercut Ohio manufacturers," the campaign told Fox News Digital earlier this year.

Democrats held a 51-49 majority in the Senate going into election night, which includes independent senators who caucus with the Democrat Party.

