Texas woman charged with threats against former president Trump, DC police say

The Secret Service alerted DC Metro Police to the threat

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Police in Washington, D.C., arrested a Texas woman for allegedly making threats against former President Trump and illegally carrying a firearm on Friday.

The woman, Christina Montoya, was arrested after traveling to the nation's capital. Police were first notified about her by the Secret Service, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

"Through the detectives’ investigation, 41-year-old Christina Montoya of San Antonio, TX, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threats Against a Former President," police said in a statement.

Authorities said Montoya's threats against Trump began on July 20.

Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Republican National Convention

Police in Washington, D.C., arrested a Texas woman for allegedly making threats against former President Trump and illegally carrying a firearm on Friday. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Police located the woman's vehicle and recovered a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield pistol, a magazine and a gun lock, according to the police report.

The incident comes just weeks after Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump narrowly survived the attack, receiving a bullet wound to his ear.

The assassination attempt is currently the subject of multiple investigations by the FBI, the Secret Service and Congress. Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following a devastating hearing in which both Republicans and Democrats called for her removal.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage after being wounded at a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Scrutiny centers on the building Crooks used as a perch to fire on the former president and why it was not within the Secret Service security perimeter.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

