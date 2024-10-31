Texas accuses El Paso doctor of providing 'dangerous' gender-transition drugs to kids: lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against an El Paso doctor this week for allegedly providing sex-change hormones to children in violation of a state statute.

Paxton announced the lawsuit against Hector Granados, a pediatric endocrinologist, Wednesday, arguing Granados is "harming the health and safety of Texas children by providing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children."

Paxton says such actions are in violation of a Texas law that prohibits "medical providers from prescribing certain gender-affirming treatments, including puberty blockers and hormones, to minors to assist them to medically transition," according to the statement released by Paxton's office.

Under current state law, doctors are not allowed to provide children with puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones or to conduct surgery to affirm their self-professed gender identity in a way that is inconsistent with their biological sex.

"Despite the enactment of the law, Granados continues to prescribe and distribute puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to his minor patients for the purposes of transitioning their biological sex or affirming their belief that their gender identity or sex is inconsistent with their biological sex," the filing alleges.

The suit listed 21 anonymous patients Granados has allegedly treated, several of whom were prescribed puberty blockers and others who were provided hormone treatment such as testosterone.

The suit alleges Granados has written "unlawful prescriptions for drugs as recently as August 19, 2024, with patients filling those unlawful prescriptions as recently as October 12, 2024."

The filing also alleges Granados has "engaged in false, misleading, and deceptive acts and practices to mislead pharmacies, insurance providers, and/or patients" by falsifying medical records, prescriptions and other medical documentation.

"Texas is cracking down on doctors illegally prescribing dangerous ‘gender transition’ drugs to children," Paxton said in a statement. "State law forbids prescribing these interventions to minors because they have irreversible and damaging effects. Any physician found doing so will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Paxton is seeking temporary and permanent injunctions against Granados that would block him from continuing to prescribe puberty blockers and testosterone and impose civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Granados for comment but did not immediately hear back.

This is the second suit of this nature Paxton has launched this month. The attorney general is also suing Dallas doctor May Lau, alleging the physician provided prohibited "gender transition" hormones to over 20 adolescents in violation of state law

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.