Smiling Hunter Biden seen in first photos since receiving presidential pardon

First son Hunter Biden was spotted on camera for the first time since his father, President Biden, pardoned him, smiling for the cameras as he picked up a fast-food order in California.

Hunter was seen on Wednesday afternoon in Santa Barbara sporting a T-shirt, jeans and baseball cap while picking up food from an Arby's.

The media was heard asking Hunter in a short video outside the restaurant if he had any comment on the pardon. The first son did not respond, and instead was seen hopping into the back of an SUV while flanked by security.

The photos and video come after President Biden announced Sunday evening that he would spare his son from being sentenced in a pair of separate court cases in which Hunter was found guilty of illegally purchasing a gun and failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. Biden cited in his statement that Hunter's convictions were politically motivated and a "miscarriage of justice."

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

He continued: "It is clear that Hunter was treated differently. The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room — with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases."

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," he added.

The pardon stands in stark contrast to what the president said earlier this year, vowing he would not pardon his son both before and after Hunter was found guilty in a June gun trial.

"I am not going to do anything," Biden said after Hunter was convicted in the gun case. "I will abide by the jury’s decision ."

Hunter was found guilty on June 11 of lying about his drug use when buying a gun in 2018. He was found guilty on three charges — making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter has an extensive and well-documented history of addiction, which was best captured in his 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things," which walked readers through his spirals of crack cocaine use.

