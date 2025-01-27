Senate slated to vote on South Carolina billionaire hedge fund executive to lead US Treasury

The Senate is scheduled to vote Monday afternoon to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Treasury Department.

The Senate voted on Saturday to advance Scott Bessent’s nomination by a 67–23 margin and his confirmation is expected Monday.

Bessent recently appeared before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing, where he called to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that Trump approved during his first term.

"This is the single most important economic issue of the day," Bessent, a hedge fund billionaire from South Carolina, told lawmakers.

"If we do not renew an extension, then we will be facing an economic calamity," Bessent said. "And, as always, with financial instability, that falls on the middle and working class."

Bessent cautioned that a "gigantic" middle-class tax increase would occur if the tax cuts expire.

Many of the reforms included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are scheduled to end in 2025. Groups like Americans for Prosperity, a grassroots network founded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, claim that millions of Americans will face a hike of more than $1,500 in taxes in 2026 if the cuts are not renewed.

But critics of Trump’s tax plan, including Democratic lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and groups like the liberal public policy institute Center for American Progress, argue the cuts only benefited the wealthy and claim the perks failed to reach ordinary workers.

However, Bessent said Trump and his administration will create a "golden age" of economic prosperity for all Americans.

"Today, I believe that President Trump has a generational opportunity to unleash a new economic golden age that will create more jobs, wealth and prosperity for all Americans," Bessent said at his confirmation hearing.

Trump’s economic plan includes extending the 2017 tax cuts and imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 20% on all imported goods. For countries like China, that number could go up to 60%.

Bessent, who previously wrote an op-ed for Fox News Digital supporting the use of tariffs, backed the Trump administration's employment of tariffs in multiple exchanges with lawmakers during his confirmation hearing.

The Treasury Department is responsible for managing federal finances and oversees agencies that include the IRS.