Scholarship programs slapped with lawsuits for alleged discrimination against White men

FIRST ON FOX: Two scholarship programs for "underrepresented" minorities are being slapped with lawsuits for allegedly discriminating against White people.

The nonprofit organization Do No Harm (DNH) is challenging the Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons' (SOMOS) E. Anthony Rankin Scholarship Program on behalf of a DNH member who said he could not continue with the application process because he is a White male.

The program, which is "meant for underrepresented medical students," matches students with a "U.S. Military host" at one of two medical centers, the complaint states. The program spans four weeks, during when students can receive up to $12,000 "to cover ‘travel, housing, and daily per diem for the duration’ of their time hosted by the military," the filing reads, quoting the program's website description.

"Member A was hurt and dismayed that SOMOS would use his race — which he cannot control — to preclude him from participating in the program and learning from some of the country’s most distinguished orthopaedic surgeons in service of our nation’s military and veteran communities," the complaint states.

DNH also named as defendants Director of the Defense Health Agency Telita Crosland and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as well as others in their official capacities, arguing that they are violating the Fifth Amendment by operating "in partnership with SOMOS, a race-based service-learning program" for students interested in orthopedic surgery.

"But the program excludes white, male applicants," the complaint states.

DNH is asking for a permanent injunction barring enforcement of the program's requirements and, if necessary, "a preliminary injunction barring Defendants from enforcing the program’s racial requirement."

DNH is also challenging the University of Colorado's "Underrepresented Minority Visiting Elective Scholarship" on behalf of one member "who is ready and able to apply for the scholarship" but cannot because of his race. The scholarship is offered via the university medical school's Radiation Oncology Department within the school's visiting elective rotation.

The scholarship covers "up to ‘$2,000 reimbursement’ for ‘the cost of lodging, travel, and related expenses for [the] four-week elective,’" the initial complaint states. In order to apply for the scholarship, the visiting medical student must comply with several requirements, including being enrolled at an accredited medical school and being in good standing. The applicant is also required to submit a "brief statement of interest."

"Scholarship is prioritized based on the applicant’s interest in pursuing a career with underserved populations, service, leadership, and academic achievement," the filing says, quoting the scholarship description found on the school's website.

"But the scholarship is not open to everyone," the complaint states. The filing says the scholarship specifies eligibility is open to those "'who identif[y] with groups who are recognized as historically underrepresented in medicine including but not limited to African American/Black, Native American, Hispanic/Latino, Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+, or those from a disadvantaged socioeconomic background.'" The website itself says the scholarship includes but is "not limited to" those races.

The complaint states the plaintiff is a DNH member and "meets all nonracial eligibility requirements" for the scholarship.

"Although Member A meets all the nonracial eligibility requirements and would be a strong candidate for the scholarship, Member A is not eligible to apply because he is a white, straight male and does not identify as any other ethnicity," the complaint says.

DNH is seeking a declaratory judgment that the scholarship violates the Equal Protection Clause and Title VI, as well as a permanent injunction "barring Defendants from seeing or considering applicants’ race when selecting the recipients" for the scholarship.

"When we're all on the operating table with a broken leg, we want the best surgeon. We don't want someone based on the color of their skin, and we want merit," Dr. Jared Ross, Senior Fellow with Do No Harm, told Fox News Digital. "And unfortunately, in the name of diversity — which is a laudable goal, having people from different backgrounds — we have essentially instituted discrimination and racial quotas to get to what the other side calls ‘equity.’"

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the use of race as a factor in college admissions in a 6-3 decision in 2023.

The justices decided two separate legal challenges over just how Harvard University – a private institution – and the University of North Carolina – a public one – decide who fills their classrooms.

Student activist group Students for Fair Admissions brought cases against both universities. The group initially sued Harvard in 2014 for violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in any program or activity that receives Federal funds or other Federal financial assistance."

Fox News Digital reached out to SOMOS, the Defense Department and the University of Colorado for comment.

The Defense Department, Navy, and the Defense Health Agency stated they would not comment on pending litigation.