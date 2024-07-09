Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Sailor caught trying to access Biden's restricted medical records multiple times: Navy

Biden continues to be hounded by concerns over his mental and physical acuity

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Biden to address NATO amid growing skepticism over abilities Video

Biden to address NATO amid growing skepticism over abilities

Fox News contributor Keith Kellogg joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss President Biden's planned remarks as growing concerns mount stemming from the president's foreign policy positioning. 

A U.S. Navy sailor attempted to access President Biden's medical records through a government database, the Navy said Tuesday, as questions and concerns about his mental capacity continue to hound the commander in chief. 

The unidentified sailor conducted the search on Feb. 23 by typing "Joseph Biden," a Navy official told Fox News Digital. 

"On February 26, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir was notified of an unauthorized access to medical records by an active-duty service member," a Navy statement said. "A Sailor assigned to NMRTC Fort Belvoir searched the name ‘Joseph Biden’ in MHS Genesis, the Military Health System’s electronic health record, out of curiosity."

The sailor was not able to access Biden's medical records, the Navy said. 

WHITE HOUSE INSISTS BIDEN WILL 'ABSOLUTELY NOT' SUSPEND RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN: 'HE IS STAYING IN THE RACE'

Biden leaves Walter Reed in Maryland

President Biden departs from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Feb. 28. (Chris Kleponis/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service was alerted to the probe and opened an investigation that was conducted on April 24, the Navy said. The sailor was administratively punished and continues to serve in the Navy, the official said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, but has not yet heard back.

U.S. President Joe Biden

President Biden's performance in a recent debate has raised concerns about his mental fitness and cognitive ability. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MAJORITY OF VOTERS THINK BIDEN IS COGNITIVELY UNFIT TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT: POLL

Two days after authorities were notified of the alleged search, Biden made an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical exam. In a letter, White House physician Kevin O'Connor stated that the Feb. 28 exam was "an extremely detailed neurologic exam [which] was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder."

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who specializes in Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, recently visited the White House as part of his annual physical examinations amid concerns over the president's health and mental acuity.

Joe Biden on the debate stage

President Biden stands at his podium during the debate with former President Trump in Atlanta on June 27, 2024. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Biden continues to be hounded about his mental and physical health following a series of missteps and last month's presidential debate, in which he appeared flustered and confused.

