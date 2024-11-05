Rick Scott significantly improves his margin of victory with first re-election to Senate

Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott significantly improved his margin of victory in 2024, compared to his razor-thin victory in 2018, when he first joined the Senate.

Scott defeated Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by 12.76%, the Fox News Decision Desk projected Tuesday. Scott registered a narrow 0.2% margin of victory in 2016, when he beat Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson to join Florida's senatorial delegation after serving as the state's governor for several years.

In addition to running for re-election, Scott has also been in the running to head the Senate after the exit of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Scott will face other GOP members vying for the job, including Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

‘ILL-FATED EFFORT’: MCCONNELL WAS ‘FURIOUS’ AT RICK SCOTT'S 2022 LEADER BID, BOOK SAYS

Prior to joining Congress, Scott was the Sunshine State's 45th governor, an office he held from 2011-2018.

Scott's wider than expected margin of victory comes after Democrats in the state had hoped this election might be a chance for the Democratic Party to flip his seat.

"[Floridians] are so ready to retire [Scott] and send someone that’s going to work for them in the U.S. Senate," Mucarsel-Powell said during her campaign, according to The Daily Beast.

"Rick Scott is the most wounded bird of all the birds," influential Florida Democratic donor John Morgan told The Daily Beast earlier this year. National Democrats, meanwhile, insisted Scott's Senate seat was "in play," Politico reported.

RICK SCOTT LEADS EFFORT TO UP SECRET SERVICE PROTECTIONS AFTER 2ND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP

Mucarsel-Powell and Scott raised similar war chests, according to FEC records, but Scott did raise a few million more than his Democratic challenger. Scott, however, had a self-funding advantage, giving his campaign at least $24.5 million. Mucarsel-Powell reportedly raised more than Scott in donations alone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our work is not done. Next week, we have another election — Senate Republican leader," Scott said during his victory rally Tuesday night. "We need the Republican Party to start solving the problems of this country, and we have a significant number of problems. Florida is the center of the Republican Party of this country. Washington could learn a hell of a lot from what we've done here in this great state."