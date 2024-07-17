Republicans weigh in on what they hope and expect to hear in Trump's RNC speech: 'This is his moment'

(VIDEO ID TO ACTIVATE: 6358320948112)

MILWAUKEE - Republicans at the RNC in Milwaukee spoke to Fox News Digital about what they hope and expect to hear from former President Trump when he delivers his first speech since a failed attempt on his life at his last rally.

"We're at an amazing turning point, an inflection point in America," Ohio’s Republican Attorney General Dave Yost told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump, rising off the ground after that awful evil attempt on his life showed strength of character and determination and heart that America has been hungry for and I think this showcase allows him to get past the legacy media filter and to address the American people at a moment when they're looking for a message of strength and stability and hope and I think he's going to be able to bring that. This is his moment."

Political consultant and Trump surrogate Mehek Cook told Fox News Digital she expects a message of "unity" from the former president.

"I believe he started that movement as voters continued to abandon Joe Biden in droves. Black voters, Hispanic, even the youth in swing states are now for President Trump but I think Saturday changed everything," Cooke said.

"An assassination attempt on President Trump truly proved that the American spirit was attacked and when he got up and yelled fight, fight, fight without a prompter, that was his first inclination to tell the American people that he's okay and that he's standing with them. It showed hope in America."

Cooke continued, "It showed that he's truly a beacon of light. I believe that he's going to stand on stage and talk about unifying America. It's not about just unifying Republicans. It's independents. It's Democrats. It's you. It's me. It's the everyday average American voter and I think that this pick with JD Vance is truly a generational shift and a change. It's not about the next four years. It's a legacy. It's 12 years to undo what Joe Biden has done to this great country. So it's unity 2024 all the way for President Trump."

"There are people who are going to be tuning into President Trump's speech who haven't yet made their mind up, who the next president of the United States should be and that is an opportunity to tell these voters where you stand on issues that matter most to them," Former GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump has an opportunity to outline not just what was great about his first term in office, his successes when he did in this job for a term, but his positive, uplifting vision for America, if he has the opportunity to serve as the 47th president."

Trump will close out the 2024 GOP convention on Thursday night with his first speech since a 20-year-old gunman tried to assassinate him in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump told the Washington Examiner after nearly losing his life that he rewrote the speech he intended to give.

"The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger," Trump told the outlet. "Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches. Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now."