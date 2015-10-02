Rand Paul raises $2.5 million for presidential campaign

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has raised $2.5 million over the last three months for his Republican presidential bid.

Spokesman Sergio Gor confirmed Paul's fundraising haul Thursday for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. He says Paul has $2 million in the bank after paying expenses.

The quarterly figures mark a practical and symbolic measure of strength for all presidential campaigns.

Paul's $2.5 million represents a decline from the $6.9 million he raised over the first three months of his campaign. By comparison, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson raised more than $20 million in the last quarter.

Gor says there's been "an uptick across all fronts" recently. The campaign raised $750,000 over the last two weeks alone, he said.

Gor says that with $2 million cash on hand, "we're not going anywhere."