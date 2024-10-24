Ohio grand juries indict six non-citizens for allegedly illegally voting in past elections

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, announced on Tuesday that six non-citizens had been indicted for allegedly illegally voting in past elections, including during years of presidential contests.



Special prosecutors in Yost's office presented seven cases to county grand juries last week, resulting in six indictments. The seventh case, involving an Oberlin College student who allegedly illegally voted in Ohio and Washington in 2018, was presented to a Lorain County grand jury. But the local grand jury instead issued a "no-bill" indictment and declined to charge the individual, according to Yost's office.



Of the six others who were indicted, there was 68-year-old Ramesh Patel, of North Royalton, who lacked U.S. citizenship when he allegedly voted in 2014, 2016 and 2018 elections. Yost's office said Patel was indicted in Cuyahoga County on one count of illegal voting, which is a fourth-degree felony.

Though his arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 1, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a Democrat, later announced on Wednesday that Patel had died in December 2022.

"In Cuyahoga County, we have a policy of only indicting living individuals," O'Malley said, according to FOX 8. "In Cuyahoga County, we also have a history of prosecuting individuals who commit voter fraud."



The five other cases involved legal permanent or otherwise lawful residents who are not U.S. citizens.



Lorinda Miller, 78, of Hudson, was indicted in Summit County on two counts of illegal voting.

The state attorney general’s office said Miller is a legal permanent resident but lacked U.S. citizenship when she allegedly voted in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Nicholas Fontaine, 32, of Kent, was indicted in Portage County on one count of illegal voting.

Fontaine is a legal permanent resident but lacked U.S. citizenship when he allegedly voted in 2016 and 2018, according to Yost's office. His arraignment is scheduled on Dec. 2.

The remaining three were indicted in Franklin County.

Ahmed Aden, 35, of Columbus, was indicted on one count of illegal voting. State special prosecutors say he is a legal permanent resident who lacked U.S. citizenship when he allegedly voted in 2008 and 2020.

Van Thuy Cooper, 53, of Hilliard, was indicted on one count of illegal voting. Another legal permanent resident, she too lacked U.S. citizenship when she allegedly voted in 2016 and 2020.

And Maria Dearaujo, 62, of Columbus, was indicted on one count of illegal voting. A lawful resident, Dearaujo lacked U.S. citizenship when she allegedly voted in 2016 and 2018, according to Yost's office.



"The right to vote is sacred," Yost said in a statement. "If you’re not a U.S. citizen, it’s illegal to vote – whether you thought you were allowed to or not – you will be held accountable."