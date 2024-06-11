NJ reviewing Trump golf courses' liquor licenses after felony conviction

The New Jersey Attorney General's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is reviewing the liquor licenses at properties owned by former President Donald Trump.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control division (ABC) is considering whether Trump's recent felony conviction violates a clause in the state law that restricts licenses based on criminal history.

"ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," the Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

According to New Jersey state law, "No license of any class shall be issued to any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude."

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a New York City court on May 30, but that appears to have had little effect on his level of support.

The liquor licenses at the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Trump National Golf Club Pine Hill, and the Lamington Farm Club are all implicated in the review.

Former Attorney General of New Jersey Gurbir Grewal tried to pull the liquor license from Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in 2019, citing a fatal car accident caused by an intoxicated driver leaving the club.

The case ultimately resulted in the club paying approximately $400,000 to the ABC and restricting the availability of alcohol on the premises to specific areas.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.