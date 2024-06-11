Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

NJ reviewing Trump golf courses' liquor licenses after felony conviction

Three properties in the state are implicated in the review of Trump's eligibility to hold the liquor licenses

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
The deep state won’t allow Trump to just march back into the White House: Monica Crowley Video

The deep state won’t allow Trump to just march back into the White House: Monica Crowley

Former assistant treasury secretary Monica Crowley explores what might happen if President Biden refuses to concede the election on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

The New Jersey Attorney General's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is reviewing the liquor licenses at properties owned by former President Donald Trump.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control division (ABC) is considering whether Trump's recent felony conviction violates a clause in the state law that restricts licenses based on criminal history.

"ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," the Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

CRUCIAL PRIMARY RACES TO BE DECIDED TUESDAY, SETTING UP FIGHT FOR BALANCE OF POWER

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

According to New Jersey state law, "No license of any class shall be issued to any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude."

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a New York City court on May 30, but that appears to have had little effect on his level of support.

TRUMP GOLF COURSE LIQUOR LICENSE TARGETED IN NEW JERSEY AFTER 2015 FATAL CRASH: REPORTS

Trump National Golf Club

A view of the entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The liquor licenses at the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Trump National Golf Club Pine Hill, and the Lamington Farm Club are all implicated in the review.

Former Attorney General of New Jersey Gurbir Grewal tried to pull the liquor license from Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in 2019, citing a fatal car accident caused by an intoxicated driver leaving the club.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump rally

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump greets fans upon arrival at his campaign rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The case ultimately resulted in the club paying approximately $400,000 to the ABC and restricting the availability of alcohol on the premises to specific areas.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics