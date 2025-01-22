Newsom uses LA fires to criticize President Trump's reversal of Biden-era climate emissions standards

In an apparent swipe at President Donald Trump, Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested the Los Angeles fires were the result of climate change, urging skeptics that, "If you don’t believe in science, believe your own damn eyes."

He wrote those words in a press release issued on Tuesday in response to Trump's executive orders around the environment and paired them alongside horrifying images of the fires raging in California, which have so far killed 27 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes and structures.

Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, signed several executive orders to reverse parts of former President Joe Biden's climate agenda, including withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement – a legally binding treaty between nearly 195 parties who are committed to international cooperation on climate change.

In response to Trump distancing from the climate pact, which sought to reduce emissions 61-66% by 2035, the California governor suggested that withdrawing from the global emissions agreement contributes to environmental incidents such as the West Coast fires.

Several other Democratic lawmakers across the country have also tried to pin the disastrous fires on climate change, despite residents fuming at local officials after some fire hydrants were not producing water in areas impacted by the fires.

"The scale of damage and loss is unimaginable. Climate change is real, not 'a hoax.' Donald Trump must treat this like the existential crisis it is," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in a social media post in January.

The claims come as California officials continue to receive backlash for funding diversity, equity, and inclusion in the city, while the fire department budget was slashed by $17.6 million this year.

"When you just look at water not coming out of fire hydrants and then nobody seems to know why. And then the governor says, 'Well, I'm going to investigate it,' it's just kind of a sideshow in a time when we need real definitive, strong leadership," Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher told Fox News Digital of Newsom.

Actor Michael Rapaport also blasted Newsom for talking about "Trump-proofing" California ahead of his inauguration instead of focusing on "fire-proofing" the state.

"If you are going to run a city or run a state, you have to take care of the basics, and that's to make sure that your fire and your police department are well-funded," filmmaker and former "Family Ties" star Justine Bateman told Fox News' Jessie Watters.

Newsom extended an invitation to Trump to visit the areas in California that were impacted by the fires.

Trump told attendees at a pre-inauguration rally that he plans to visit southern California later this week, marking his first trip to the state since being sworn-in as president.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.