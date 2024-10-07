New poll reveals which voter group are fueling Trump to a narrow edge over Harris in battleground

Former President Donald Trump holds a razor-thin two-point edge over Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground Arizona, according to a new public opinion poll.

Fueling the former president's margin appears to be support from voters age 50 and over.

Trump stands at 49% among likely voters in Arizona, with Harris at 47%, according to an AARP poll conducted Sept. 24-Oct. 1 and released on Tuesday. According to the survey, Green Party candidate Jill Stein grabs 1% support, with 3% undecided.

The survey points to a generational divide.

"Among voters 50+, Trump is ahead by 7 points, driven by a 14-point lead among voters 50-64," the poll's release highlights.

Harris holds a 4-point advantage among voters under 50, according to the survey, "while the race is a tossup with seniors."

The poll also points to a gender gap in Arizona which favors Trump.

The former president and Republican nominee is up 11-points over the vice president and Democratic nominee among men, but down only 6 points among female voters, the survey indicates.

The survey is the latest to indicate a margin of error race between Harris and Trump in Arizona, a state President Biden narrowly carried over Trump in the 2020 election.

Arizona's one of seven crucial battlegrounds whose razor-thin margins decided Biden's White House victory four years ago and are likely to determine if Harris or Trump win the 2024 election.

The survey was released on the eve of the kick-off of early in-person voting in Arizona.

The major party vice presidential nominees - Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota - each hold campaign events in Arizona on Wednesday. Harris returns to the state on Friday.

Besides being a crucial presidential swing state, Arizona is also holding one of a handful of competitive Senate elections that will decide if the GOP wins back the chamber's majority.

The AARP poll indicates Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Rueben Gallego holding a 51%-44% lead over Republican nominee Kari Lake, a former news anchor who narrowly lost the state's 2022 gubernatorial election.

The AARP poll was conducted by the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward (Republican) & Impact Research (Democrat). The firms interviewed 1,358 likely voters in Arizona. The survey's overall sampling error is plus or minus four percentage points.