Nevada election results: Drew Johnson wins GOP primary in battleground House race

Drew Johnson has won the Republican primary in the battleground 3rd Congressional District and will face incumbent Democrat Susie Lee in what is expected to be a tough general election fight.

The Associated Press called the race for Johnson early Wednesday morning. The outcome is an upset victory for the candidate, who faced stiff competition in a crowded field of Republican rivals, including former Nevada state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and former Nevada state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien.

"I'm honored to earn the trust and support of Republican primary voters in Nevada’s crucial 3rd Congressional District. The pundits didn’t give us a chance, but we outworked our opponents and overperformed expectations," Johnson said in a statement.

Lee, who faced little competition in the Democratic primary, maintains a strong fundraising advantage and is expected to put up a tough fight with the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as the party aims to flip control of the House of Representatives from Republicans.

WATCH: TRUMP RALLYGOERS REVEAL WHO THEY WANT AS VICE PRESIDENT

"Right now, voters are struggling to make ends meet, worried about our country’s open borders, and fearful of crime in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to providing voters with a positive vision for cleaning up the mess Susie Lee and Joe Biden have created," Johnson said.

Republicans hold a slim 218-213 majority in the House and are aiming to expand that majority after losing a number of members to resignations and one expulsion over the past year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Election analysts rate the race as either "lean" or "likely" Democratic.