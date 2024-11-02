Bill Maher jokes about undecided voters before election: 'Christmas Eve shoppers of politics'

"Real Time" host and comedian Bill Maher spoke directly to undecided voters on his show Friday in an attempt to convince them to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'm sticking with my other prediction that Harris is going to [win], but I can’t say I’m not nervous that the election is in the hands of a small cohort of undecided voters," Maher said. "Those curious few bisexuals of the political world who everybody loves to mock."

"I call them the ‘Christmas Eve shoppers of politics,’" Maher added, saying that undecided voters "know the big day is coming, but they just can’t get themselves to do anything about it until the last minute."

BILL MAHER WARNS THAT BIDEN'S 'GARBAGE' COMMENT IS A 'BIGGER GAFFE THAN PEOPLE THINK': 'DEPLORABLES TIMES 10'

"Hi, Christmas Eve voter," Maher said. "Look, you obviously don’t like Trump or you’d be in that camp already, but you’re still torn. And I’m the guy who keeps saying I get why. You wanted more reassurance that the Democrat isn’t going to go along with every aggressively anti-common sense idea that comes out of the woke mind virus, which yes, is a thing. And if [Harris] loses, that would be mainly why."

Maher diagnosed the "woke mind virus" as being related to "'progressophobia,' Steven Pinker’s term for the liberal fear of ever admitting when things are actually good."

"As The Economist puts it about America today, ‘an economy with an unemployment rate of 4 percent and a per-person GDP of $85,000 does not have to be made great again; it is great,'" Maher continued.

BILL MAHER BLASTS PRESS FOR DISTORTING DONALD TRUMP'S LIZ CHENEY COMMENTS: 'DON'T LIE TO ME'

Maher said that undecided voters should be more encouraged by the economy under the Biden-Harris administration.

"Yet, the economy is the Christmas Eve voters’ other big issue, and they think it’s terrible when actually it’s bigger and better than ever," he said.

"Dear Christmas Eve voter, I say to you, things aren’t that bad but they might get a hell of a lot worse under the rule of a mad king," Maher said.

"Do I love everything about Kamala? No. Who told you you get to love everything?" Maher continued. "Do I wish she came up with a better reason to be president than, ‘I’m not Trump?’ Yeah, it would have been very helpful, but let’s not forget, ‘I’m not Trump’ is still a really great reason."