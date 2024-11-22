Mitch McConnell announces his new posts for the 119th Congress

Outgoing Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he will chair the Senate Rules Committee as well as the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense during the 119th Congress.

"America's national security interests face the gravest array of threats since the Second World War. At this critical moment, a new Senate Republican majority has a responsibility to secure the future of U.S. leadership and primacy," McConnell said in a statement.

"I intend to play an active role in this urgent mission as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, and I look forward to working closely with incoming Chair Susan Collins to accomplish our shared goal," he noted.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is currently the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

"The Senate Rules Committee will also have important work to accomplish in the 119th Congress, and I look forward to leading it as Chairman," McConnell said in the statement.

"Defending the Senate as an institution and protecting the right to political speech in our elections remain among my longest-standing priorities. Ranking Member Deb Fischer has done an outstanding job advancing these causes, and I know she will remain a key partner in the committee’s ongoing work," he noted.

McConnell, 82, has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985, which means he will soon reach his 40-year-anniversary in the chamber. His current term ends in early 2027.

While he has helmed the Senate GOP since 2007, McConnell announced earlier this year that his current term as Senate Republican leader would be his last in the position.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. has been tapped to succeed McConnell in the role next year.

Republicans won the Senate majority during the 2024 elections — Thune will be Senate majority leader.

"John Thune’s election is a clear endorsement of a consummate leader. The confidence our colleagues have placed in John’s legislative experience and political skill is well deserved," McConnell said in a statement.

"The American people elected Republicans to restore stability and order after four years of Washington Democrats' failure. John Thune will take the reins with a tremendous opportunity to lead this transformation, and Senate Republicans stand behind him, ready to get to work," he added.