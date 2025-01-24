Expand / Collapse search
Politics

McCormick responds to Squad member who claims 'white supremacy and xenophobia' are the right's 'true religion'

McCormick just took office earlier this month

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., claimed in a post on X that "white supremacy and xenophobia" are the political right's "true religion" and that the values of those on the right do not stem from Christ's life and instruction.

"It's long been known that the true religion of the right is white supremacy and xenophobia. None of their real values are from the life and teachings of the Christ of the Christian Bible..." she wrote in a post on her @SummerForPA account.

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., fired back at the congresswoman.

SEN. DAVE MCCORMICK ‘OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT WORKING WITH SEN. FETTERMAN TO FIND ‘COMMON GROUND’: ‘EMBRACING’ CHANGE

Dave McCormick and Rep. Summer Lee

Left: U.S. Senator-elect Dave McCormick, R-Pa., arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C.; Right: Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.  (Left: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Right: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"None of us should take lectures from someone who has repeatedly demonstrated antisemitic behavior and is now condemning millions of her fellow citizens who simply want freedom, opportunity and secure borders," he declared in a tweet.

Lee swiftly fired right back at him.

"Senator, I'm condemning those who profess to follow the teachings of Christ but do not love their neighbor or do right unto the least of these. Is that you? When he's hungry, will you feed him or cut SNAP benefits? When he's a stranger, will you invite him in or build a wall?" she replied.

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER SURVIVES CHALLENGE FROM CENTRIST DEMOCRAT AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL RHETORIC THREATENED RE-ELECTION

Summer Lee

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., questions witnesses during a roundtable discussion on Supreme Court Ethics conducted by Democrats of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 11, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountability)

Lee has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2023. 

McCormick was just sworn in as a senator earlier this month.

Lee has criticized newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump's executive orders.

WHITE HOUSE OPM ORDERS ALL DEI OFFICES TO BEGIN CLOSING BY END OF DAY WEDNESDAY

Donald Trump

Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Trump’s executive orders scapegoat Black + brown communities while his billionaire donors profit off the polluted air, overcrowded detention centers, and prison labor these EOs create. Immigrants aren’t why your wages are low and costs are high—it's the billionaires," she declared in a post on her @RepSummerLee X account.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

