Longtime state attorney general elected governor in this red bastion

West Virginia has shifted in recent election cycles and is now one of the most red-leaning states in the nation

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey says Biden’s electric vehicle push is ‘attack on rural America’ Video

West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey says Biden’s electric vehicle push is ‘attack on rural America’

‘It defies common sense,’ Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told Fox News Digital.

The Fox News Decision Desk projects that Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia will succeed GOP Gov. Jim Justice as the red-leaning state's governor.

Morrisey is projected to defeat Democratic nominee Steve Williams, the mayor of Huntington, the state's second most populous city.

West Virginia, once a state where Democrats dominated, has shifted far to the right in recent election cycles.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey speaks with reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.V. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Former President Trump carried the state by 39-points four years ago and by 42-points in the 2016 election.

Morrisey, 56, has served as West Virginia's attorney general since 2012.

Justice was term-limited as governor and ran this cycle for the state's open Senate seat.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

