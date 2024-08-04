JD Vance blasts Democratic critics, says people calling him 'weird' are 'projecting'

Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss his take on criticism surrounding his candidacy on Sunday.

Fox News' Maria Bartiromo pressed Vance to respond to those on both sides of the aisle who say he may not be the right pick for Trump.

"A lot of people talking about you on both the Democrat side and the Republican side. You've heard the chatter. They're saying some people are saying you were the wrong pick for Trump's running mate. What are you doing about it?" Bartiromo asked.

"The media is going to attack the people, I think, who can most effectively bring President Trump's message to a broader swath of the electorate," Vance responded. "I'm not shocked that a lot of inside-the-Beltway media types don't like me, but their policies are the problem. Of course, they don't like me because we're running to fix what they have broken."

"And I guess the Democrats see all of that as weird," Bartiromo said. "What do you say about this new strategy to call you weird from the Democrats?"

"I think that it's a lot of projection, frankly, Maria, from people who want to give transgender hormones to nine-year-old kids and want biological males to play in women's sports," Vance said. "Look, I'm a husband, I'm a father, I'm happily married, and I love my life. And I'm doing this because I want to be a good public servant who fixes the problems of the Democrats. They can call me whatever they want to. The middle school taunts don't bother me. What bothers me and what offends me is what Kamala Harris has done to this country."

"Kamala Harris shot interest rates through the roof. And then she welcomed in millions of illegal aliens to compete with Americans for scarce homes. So I don't care what they call me, I just wish they would stop screwing up the country," he added.

Vance went on to blast Harris for her lack of transparency to the press, highlighting that she hasn't answered a single press question in the 14 days since President Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her.

Polls show Harris has improved over Biden, but is still trailing Trump.