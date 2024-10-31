Huge majority of Americans are 'anxious and frustrated' about upcoming election, poll finds

The vast majority of Americans report being "anxious and frustrated" rather than "excited" regarding the upcoming election, according to a Thursday poll from the Associated Press.

The poll found that 7 in 10 Americans reported feeling frustrated about the election, while just under a third say they are excited. The AP-NORC poll comes as the presidential race between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remains neck-and-neck.

The poll found that Democrats in particular are feeling more anxious than usual. Roughly 8 in 10 Democrats said they have negative feelings about the upcoming election, compared to just 7 in 10 in the last election.

Independents are the most even keeled, however, with roughly half of the group saying they are anxious and the other half saying they are excited.

The poll of 1,233 adults was conducted Oct. 24-29, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

The presidential race remains virtually tied both nationally and in the swing states as the nation sits just five days from Election Day.

North Carolina likely voters put Trump slightly ahead of Harris in a new Fox News survey released Wednesday. That’s unchanged since September.

Trump leads Harris 49%-47% among likely voters, while third-party candidates receive 4%. In the two-way contest, his edge narrows to 1 point — a useful indicator as pre-election surveys often overstate support for third-party candidates.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, both candidates are tied at 48% support with an expanded ballot, according to the Wednesday poll. With third-party candidates removed, Trump is up by 1 point (50% to 49% Harris).

The vice president on Wednesday, speaking in front of a large crowd at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, urged her supporters to "get this done."

Harris made multiple stops Sunday in Philadelphia, the state's largest city. Trump held a campaign event Tuesday in Delaware County, in suburban Philadelphia, before holding a rally in Allentown.

"I don't like to speak too early, but you have to get out and vote because we … we want a big, beautiful number. We're leading in every single swing state. Because, normally Republicans, they like to vote at the end no matter what you say, they like to vote at the end," Trump said from the Allentown rally.

