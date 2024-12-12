Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives Politics

House passes bill under Biden's veto threat that would give Trump more federal judge appointments

House passes the JUDGES Act amid nationwide case backlog

Danielle Wallace
Published
The House passed a once-bipartisan bill on Thursday that authorizes 63 new permanent district judgeships over the next 10 years, 21 of which President-elect Trump will fill during his next term. 

The White House released a statement earlier this week that President Biden would veto the bill if it came to his desk. 

The Senate in August passed the "Judicial Understaffing Delays Getting Emergencies Solved Act" or the "JUDGES Act of 2024," which staggers the 63 new permanent judgeships the president may choose over the next 10 years. Citing how courts are burdened by heavy caseloads, the bill says the president shall appoint 11 of those permanent judgeships in 2025 and 11 more in 2027. The president would tap another 10 judges in 2029, 11 in 2031, 10 in 2033 and 10 more in 2035, the bill says. 

But now key Democrats are backing away from the bill after Trump won the presidency, decrying how it wasn't voted on until after Election Day. 

"Today, the House passed the JUDGES Act to authorize additional federal judges to ensure the American people receive timely and fair justice," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. "This important legislation garnered broad, bipartisan support when it unanimously passed the Senate in August because it directly addresses the pressing need to reduce case backlogs in our federal courts and strengthen the efficiency of our judicial system." 

"At that time, Democrats supported the bill – they thought Kamala Harris would win the Presidency," he added. "Now, however, the Biden-Harris Administration has chosen to issue a veto threat and Democrats have whipped against this bill, standing in the way of progress, simply because of partisan politics. This should not be a political issue—it should be about prioritizing the needs of the American people and ensuring the courts are able to deliver fair, impartial, and timely justice."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

