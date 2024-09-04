House GOP subpoenas Tim Walz over $250M COVID fraud scheme by Minnesota nonprofit

House Republicans sent a subpoena to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 running mate, over his administration's handling of taxpayer funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The subpoenas, sent by the House Education and Workforce Committee, center on a $250 million fraud scheme by a Minnesota-based nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which the Department of Justice (DOJ) previously accused of having "exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Feeding Our Future was accused of defrauding a federal program to feed hungry children by creating fake attendance rosters with the names and ages of children who do not exist and falsifying invoices to portray food purchases to feed those children.

At least 70 people were charged in connection to the scheme, and five have been found guilty.

Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., wrote in a letter to accompany Walz's subpoena, "As the chief executive and the highest ranking official in the state of Minnesota, you are responsible for the [Minnesota Department of Education] and its administration of [Federal Child Nutrition Programs]."

"Statements in the press by you and your representatives indicate that you and other executive officers were involved, or had knowledge of, MDE’s administration of the FCNP and responsibilities and actions regarding the massive fraud," Foxx wrote.

In addition to targeting Walz, Foxx also sent subpoenas to Minnesota Commissioner of Education Willie Jett and Biden administration Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

A spokeswoman for Walz told Fox News Digital in response to the subpoena, "This was an appalling abuse of a federal COVID-era program. The state department of education worked diligently to stop the fraud, and we’re grateful to the FBI for working with the department of education to arrest and charge the individuals involved."

Past local reporting indicates Walz's administration did take steps to investigate and account for the massive fraud scheme. The Sahan Journal reported that the MDE contacted the FBI about suspected fraud by the nonprofit in April 2021.

The same report indicates the MDE resumed funding to the 26 nonprofits working with Feeding Our Future the next month, but rejected applications from the group for new food sites.

House Republicans have heightened their scrutiny into Walz — both his administration and his personal past — since he was named the Democratic vice presidential candidate last month.

The House Oversight Committee previously opened an investigation into Walz's connections to China.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign for comment.