Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

House Democrat PAC dumps last-minute $4 million into key blue-state race

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. faces a challenge from Democrat Sue Altman in New Jersey

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
New Jersey 'strangled' under Democratic monopoly for 50 years: Curtis Bashaw Video

New Jersey 'strangled' under Democratic monopoly for 50 years: Curtis Bashaw

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw discusses the effort to win the seat of former New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez on 'The Story.'

A major House Democrats’ PAC announced it will be spending $4 million in the closing days of this election cycle in hopes of ousting a Republican incumbent in an otherwise deep-blue state.

House Majority PAC’s funds are the first major partisan investment in support of former New Jersey Working Families Party leader Sue Altman, according to the Huffington Post. Altman is facing off against Rep. Tom Kean, Jr., R-N.J., a Trump supporter known as a moderate Republican during his preceding state Senate tenure. 

Kean, buoyed by the district’s history of being slightly redder than other parts of the Garden State and having the name recognition as the son of former Gov. Tom Kean, is hoping to win his first reelection since unseating former Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., last cycle.

The western end of the district, along the Delaware River in Warren County, is often geopolitically linked to the reliably "swing" Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania. From there, Kean’s district branches northward to the Delaware Water Gap and eastward along US-22 through rural areas to the bluer Newark suburbs, notably encompassing former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club.

NJ BATTLEGROUND HOUSE DISTRICT POLL FINDS TIGHT RACE

Altman and Kean split image

Sue Altman is facing off against Rep. Tom Kean, Jr., R-N.J., a Trump supporter known as a moderate Republican during his preceding state Senate tenure.  (Associated Press)

It is also one of a handful of districts won in 2020 by both President Joe Biden and a Republican congressional candidate.

The PAC’s first ad takes aim at Kean’s pro-life record during his time in Trenton, claiming he had supported "extremist" abortion policies.

Elon Musk’s America PAC has conversely invested millions in advertising favoring Kean, according to the New York Times.

A Monmouth Poll last week found Kean leading Altman by two points, within the margin of error. Kean’s advantages were on the subjects of the economy, jobs, crime and immigration, while Altman won respondents over on corruption and abortion, according to the survey.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SPURS OFFICIALS IN NJ COMMUNITY TO DRAFT VIP SECURITY PLAN

Lebanon_New_Jersey

A vehicle passes the Welcome sign to Lebanon, New Jersey, in Rep. Tom Kean Jr.'s district. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A Kean campaign spokesman told NJ.com that "no amount of national Democrat money is going to spare Sue Altman from the consequences of her radical record." The spokesman characterized Kean as a "moderate problem solver" and Altman as a "professional activist."

Meanwhile, Altman campaign manager Rob West previously told NJ Spotlight News that polling has shown the race to be a "jump-ball."

The Times and other outlets reported the race has become such a close concern, New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy urged House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to help Altman via House Majority PAC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump National Golf Club

A view of the entrance to Trump National Golf Club, which sits in New Jersey's 7th District, off I-78 and Somerset County Rte 523. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Kean’s seat remains one of few in the Garden State friendlier to Republicans than naught. Before it was slightly redrawn to include additional suburbs of New York City, Democrat Josh Gottheimer’s Skylands-area seat was held for many years by conservative Republican Scott Garrett.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., a former Democrat, represents the other corner of the state in Cape May, and was preceded for 25 years by Republican Frank LoBiondo. 

Rep. Christopher Smith, R-N.J., has represented the upper portion of the Jersey Shore in Congress since 1981. He remains the longest-tenured congressman in state history.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics