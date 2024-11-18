Expand / Collapse search
House committee demands interviews with FEMA employees about order to avoid Trump supporters' houses

Homeland Security Committee says it's 'deeply concerned' that Trump-supporting households 'might be receiving diminished levels of resources, manpower, and support'

Tyler Olson By Tyler Olson Fox News
Published
Sean Duffy says FEMA director's congressional hearing is 'not going' to be 'pleasant' Video

Sean Duffy says FEMA director's congressional hearing is 'not going' to be 'pleasant'

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts discuss allegations FEMA workers were told to skip homes with Trump campaign signs amid hurricane relief efforts.

FIRST ON FOX — The House Homeland Security Committee is demanding interviews with three FEMA employees on possible "systemic bias" against Trump supporters — as the agency deals with fallout from now-fired employee Marn'i Washington telling relief workers to skip houses visibly advertising support for President-elect Trump during recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton. 

In a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., asks to speak with three employees who would have been responsible for policy in Florida, where Washington was assigned. Those employees are FEMA Region 4 Administrator Robert Samaan, Deputy Region 4 Administrator Robert Ashe and Chad Hershey, the lead for FEMA's disaster survivor assistance crew. 

The letter cites recent comments by Washington, including to Fox News, that she's being scapegoated for doing what her superiors told her to do. 

Green is joined on the letter by Reps. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., and Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., who chair relevant Homeland Security subcommittees. 

FEMA OFFICIAL SAID TO AVOID HOMES WITH TRUMP SIGNS: ‘TO SAY I WAS SURPRISED WOULD BE A LIE’

Deanne Criswell

Deanne Criswell was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on April 22, 2021, as the 12th administrator of FEMA. (Getty Images)

"Ms. Washington’s statement contradicts FEMA’s press release and points to a possibly systemic bias within FEMA against individuals that support President-elect Donald J. Trump," the lawmakers said in the letter. "If such bias is present within FEMA, the Committee is deeply concerned that households that support President-elect Trump and even neighborhoods consisting of primarily Republican-aligned households might be receiving diminished levels of resources, manpower, and support, significantly protracting recovery following natural disasters." 

Criswell said in a statement after the Daily Wire first reported on Washington's order that it was "reprehensible" and "a clear violation of FEMA's core values and principles."

"I'm just simply executing, again, what was coming down from my superiors," Washington shot back in an interview with Trace Gallagher on "Fox News @ Night" last week. 

"This was the culture. They were already avoiding these homes based on community trends from hostile political encounters," Washington also said. 

HOUSE OVERSIGHT CALLS ON FEMA DIRECTOR TO TESTIFY AFTER OFFICIAL TELLS WORKERS TO AVOID HOME WITH TRUMP SIGNS

Green's letter asks that FEMA schedule the interviews with Hershey, Ashe and Samaan by the end of this week. Fox News is also told by a source familiar that the Homeland Security Committee will have another transcribed interview request on FEMA oversight soon. 

"If [Washington] is right and there is a broader ‘policy’ of discriminatory practices in the agency’s recovery efforts, this Committee will demand accountability from the highest levels," Green said in a statement to Fox News. 

Fema administrator

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell speaks at a press briefing at the White House, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Newsroom)

Washington emphasized to Fox News that FEMA prioritizes "avoidance" and "de-escalation" in situations where some employees may feel unsafe, and that isn't necessarily politically targeted at Trump supporters. This could include other situations, like urban areas where there are unleashed dogs, she said. 

Washington told Gallagher that discriminating against people explicitly because of political leanings would violate the Hatch Act, but said "unfortunately, again, the passionate supporters for Trump, some of them were a little bit violent." 

Criswell will nevertheless face a congressional grilling Tuesday. She appears before a House Transportation & Infrastructure subcommittee at 10 a.m. EST and then will testify to the House Oversight Committee at 2 p.m. EST.  

Fox News' Trace Gallagher and Melissa Summers contributed to this report.

Tyler Olson is a Capitol Hill Producer for Fox News in Washington, D.C.

