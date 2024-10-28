Fox News projects Trump defeats Harris in Georgia

The Fox News Decision Desk projects that former President Donald Trump has won the state of Georgia in the 2024 White House race.

The Peach State’s 16 Electoral College votes will go to the ex-president after he narrowly lost there by less than 1% in 2020.

Both he and Vice President Kamala Harris put significant time, money and resources into Georgia, a traditionally red state that Democrats put in play just four years ago.

The state broke records in pre-Election Day voting as millions of Georgians went to the polls during the early in-person period from Oct. 15 through Nov. 1.

The weeks leading up to the election were also marked by a barrage of litigation on both sides. In particular, both Republicans and Democrats sued over a slate of new rules passed by the Georgia State Elections Board (SEB) in late September, which elections officials called unworkable this close to the finish line.

Republican Party officials, particularly those aligned with Trump, argued the new rules were added safeguards to ensure Georgians had confidence in their elections.

The six rules included requirements for all machine-tabulated ballots to receive a hand count by county officials to ensure the totals matched, and a provision that only ballots deposited in drop boxes with video surveillance would be counted.

A Fulton County judge ruled them "illegal, unconstitutional, and void," and the Georgia Supreme Court subsequently rejected Republicans’ request for an expedited appeal before Election Day.

But even before the new contested measures, Republican elections officials in Georgia moved to tighten ballot security after the controversy surrounding 2020.

That includes limiting the number of absentee ballot drop boxes — which were not available before 2020, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution — and banning the disbursement of food and drink to people in line waiting to vote.

Democrats accused Republicans of trying to reduce voter access in the critical swing state, while GOP officials argued the measures enhanced voter confidence.

It's not unlikely that the results will face calls for a recount or even lawsuits from the left.



