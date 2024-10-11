Fox News projects Democrat AG Bob Ferguson to win Washington governor's race

The Fox News Decision Desk projects Democratic state Attorney General Bob Ferguson will win Washington state's gubernatorial race, an open race with the retirement of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who decided not to seek a fourth term.

The state's top lawyer since 2013, Ferguson ran on a platform of continuity and reform, and has positioned himself as a defender of progressive values in a state known for its Democratic leanings. He is also known for taking on high-profile lawsuits against the Trump administration and corporations.

He won with 74% of the vote in the August primaries.

Ferguson’s campaign has been marked by his sharp criticism of his opponent, former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, on hot-button issues such as abortion . Ferguson has attacked Reichert for his previous support for a nationwide abortion ban as out of touch with Washington's values.

Ferguson’s endorsements include prominent state leaders like Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

Washington hasn't elected a Republican governor in 40 years.

Reichert was a congressman from 2005 to 2019, and prior to that was King County sheriff for eight years. He gained national recognition for capturing the "Green River Killer" during his time as sheriff.

The 2024 race marks the first open gubernatorial election in Washington since 2012, during which time the state's political landscape has grown more divided, with progressive policies shaping Seattle and surrounding cities, while rural and suburban regions lean more conservative.

Ferguson racked up healthy margins in the state's major population centers of Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia, while losing in the state's more conservative eastern counties.



Ferguson was able to capitalize on the popularity of outgoing Gov. Inslee, while also pledging to combat the opioid epidemic and boost law enforcement presence in the state.