ELECTIONS

Former VP contenders Rubio, Burgum in running for Trump admin secretary of state: report

Top Trump adviser Susie Wiles is reportedly a top candidate for chief of staff

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Donald Trump: Kamala Harris is far more radical left than Biden Video

Donald Trump: Kamala Harris is far more radical left than Biden

Former President Trump calls out the vice president's campaign and recalls the assassination attempt on his life on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former President Trump is floating names to fill top positions in his Cabinet should he win a second term in November. 

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., two of Trump's former top candidates for vice president, are reportedly both being considered for secretary of state, Trump sources told Axios. Burgum was also noted as a potential contender for energy secretary.

According to the report, Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are also in the running for secretary of state.

ELON MUSK BLASTS GOOGLE OVER OMISSION OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION SEARCH SUGGESTIONS

Marco Rubio on the stage during Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

Sen. Marco Rubio walks on the stage during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 16, 2024. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Several other people close to Trump are reportedly being considered for positions in a potential Cabinet. 

Top Trump adviser Susie Wiles is reportedly a top candidate for chief of staff. However, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is also a contender for the role.

THE ‘WEIRD’ CAMPAIGN: THE STUNNING DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HARRIS AND VANCE COVERAGE

Trump 2024 senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita could see a counselor or senior adviser role.

Stephen Miller, who previously served in the White House and currently works as senior adviser to the former president, could reportedly be considered for a counselor or senior adviser position. 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the U.S. Capitol

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters at the Capitol on Sept. 12, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is reportedly a contender for treasury secretary, while Ric Grenell, former acting director of U.S. national intelligence, is being considered for national security adviser.

Trump has not yet confirmed any of the Cabinet appointments for a second administration if he wins the upcoming 2024 election

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

