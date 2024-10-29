Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes projected to defeat GOP challenger for 2nd time in Connecticut

Democratic incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes is projected to defeat her Republican challenger, George Logan, locking in another term representing Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

This is the second time Hayes has defeated Logan. The Republican unsuccessfully challenged Hayes during the 2022 midterm elections.

It has been 18 years since a Republican has represented Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Hayes made history as the first Black woman and Black Democrat to represent Connecticut in Congress. She won her 2018 election and her 2020 and 2022 re-election races by double digits.

The district extends along Connecticut's western border with New York.

Logan served in the Connecticut state Senate and has been an engineer at Aquarion Water Company for nearly three decades. Logan’s wife is a nurse, and he is the father of a son and a daughter.

During his campaign, Logan said he would fix inflation and work to bring down gas prices by working toward clean energy solutions. He also campaigned on veterans issues, providing resources to first responders and securing the border by cracking down on drug cartels.

Hayes began her career as a teacher in Connecticut.

During the 118th Congress, Hayes served on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and she is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the House Pro-Choice Caucus.