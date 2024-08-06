Dem superdelegates celebrate Harris picking Walz for running mate: 'Couldn't be happier'

Democratic superdelegates celebrated Vice President Harris naming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the White House.

"Like Vice President Harris, Governor @Tim_Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That’s what makes him an outstanding governor, and that’s what will make him an even better vice president. Michelle and I couldn’t be happier for Tim and Gwen, their family, and our country," former President Obama posted to X , accompanied by his full statement on the pick.

Superdelegates, also known as automatic delegates, represent the Democrat establishment, including Democratic National Committee members, all Democrat members of the House and Senate, Democrat governors and all former Democrat presidents, vice presidents, Senate leaders, House speakers, Democrat minority leaders and DNC chairs, according to the Delegate Selection Rules for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS NAMES MINNESOTA GOV TIM WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE

Other elected Democrats, including fellow governors who were reportedly under consideration to serve as Harris’ running mate, also took to social media to praise Walz as the choice.

'MASSIVE GIFT': CONSERVATIVES REJOICE AFTER HARRIS SELECTS MINNESOTA GOV TIM WALZ AS RUNNING MATE

"Governor Tim Walz is a proven leader who brings to public service the big heart and hard work of a Midwesterner," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was also in the running to join Harris on the ticket, said in a statement on Tuesday. "His unwavering commitment to improving the lives of working families and to lifting up the most vulnerable is why I’m so excited he will be the Democratic Party’s nominee for Vice President. Tim is a friend and fellow Midwestern governor, and I’ve been proud to serve alongside him. Vice President Kamala Harris once again has proven her leadership by choosing someone our party and the nation can be proud of."

MOST AMERICANS HAVE NEVER HEARD OF TIM WALZ, HARRIS' VP PICK

News broke Tuesday morning that Harris was anticipated to announce Walz as her running mate, as opposed to other top contenders such as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

"I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate," Harris posted to X late Tuesday morning. "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work."

As elected officials within the Democratic Party lauded the choice, Republicans also appeared gleeful over the choice as they prepare to battle what they describe as a "radical left" ticket.

"Harris Feels the Bern and picks Walz. Thank you, Kamala! Governor Tim Walz is a dream for the radical Left," Sen. Lindsey Graham posted on X.

"It’s not surprising [Harris] picked Tim Walz to be her running mate – he embodies the same disastrous economic, open-borders, and soft-on-crime policies Harris has inflicted on our country the last four years," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., wrote on X.

WALZ'S HANDLING OF BLM RIOTS, STRICT COVID RULES UNDER MICROSCOPE AFTER HARRIS VP PICK

"Walz is an empty suit who has worked to turn Minnesota into Harris’ home state of California, and solidifies this ticket's full embrace of a radical, America-last agenda."

"Tim Walz is a perfect choice for Kamala Harris. He let BLM rioters, arsonists, and looters rampage through his state and she encouraged donations to the bail fund for the few who were arrested," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote on X.

Walz’s political career includes serving in the U.S. House from 2007 to 2019 before winning the 2018 election as Minnesota’s governor and again in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz is expected to join Harris in Chicago this month at the Democratic National Convention.