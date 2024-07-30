First-term GOP rep fends off grudge challenge from McCarthy-backed primary opponent in Arizona

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., fought off a primary challenge Tuesday against a challenger he sought to tie to ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whom Crane voted to remove last year.

Crane had faced a challenge for the seat in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District from Jack Smith, a former member of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Crane was one of eight Republicans who voted to remove Speaker McCarthy last year, and Smith reportedly received indirect financial support from McCarthy’s allies to challenge the freshman.

Crane had cast Smith as someone funded by the D.C. "swamp."

"Kevin McCarthy recently recruited an ambitious guy named Jack Smith to primary me. Nobody in the district asked him to run, just a corrupt swamp creature who’s bitter that he lost his grip on power," Crane said in a fundraising email, according to The Arizona Republic.

Smith had accused Crane of betraying the GOP with his votes and also took aim at him for refusing to debate. Smith had also brushed off comparisons with the former speaker and said he had never met him.

"If you want to just throw at me that I'm a McCarthy guy, that's great. I would happily join with Kevin McCarthy if he wanted to join the team to help us get some reality back to the district," Smith said, according to the Republic.

Tuesday’s primaries were originally scheduled for Aug. 6, but the legislature switched dates to allow more vote counting time in case of a recount.

Arizona is an important state, with multiple races in the House and Senate — as well as the presidential contest — all potentially to be decided by thin margins.

In the state legislature, Republicans hold a thin majority, but Democrats are hoping to take both chambers.

However, the contest grabbing the most national attention is the race to succeed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , who is not seeking another term in office.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.