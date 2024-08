Former combat veteran and incumbent Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., won the Republican primary to defend his seat in Florida's 7th Congressional District Tuesday night.

Mills, who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq, has represented the seat since 2023. The veteran received a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after being injured twice while overseas.

The Republican congressman was a staunch former President Trump supporter throughout his first term, standing with Trump in Manhattan criminal court in May as the former president faced 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

CLOSE CONTEST BETWEEN TRUMP AND HARRIS IN THIS BATTLEGROUND STATE TURNED RED: POLL

Mills defended his seat against veteran and Republican challenger Mike Johnson.

Johnson served in the military for 30 years, joining the Army during the Vietnam War.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before launching a bid for the House, Johnson ran for the Florida Senate in 2022.