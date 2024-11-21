Conservative watchdog releases 'toolkit' to help parents file complaints with the Education Department

FIRST ON FOX: Conservative watchdog group, America First Legal (AFL) launched a new initiative Thursday to help parents protect their children from what it describes as "woke leftist teachings in K-12 schools, colleges, and universities."

"For the past four years, public schools have been indoctrinating children with radical racist, antisemitic, and transgender ideologies," Ian Prior, AFL's senior advisor said in a statement. "As these schools have blatantly violated civil rights law, the Biden Administration worked hand in glove to federalize the illegal practices. That ends in 2025, as the incoming administration has made clear that it will crack down on these woke schools that abuse their federal funds to implement insane ideologies that hurt children."

The newly unveiled "Parents’ Rights Toolkit" provides resources and guidance for families looking to challenge policies they believe are discriminatory or harmful, including those that involve race and gender issues, AFL said in a news release.

The toolkit offers template letters to help parents file complaints with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, addressing potential violations of civil rights protections under Title IX, Title VI, and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA).

AFL, which was founded by Stephen Miller and other former Trump administration officials, intends for the toolkit to also serve as a roadmap for action for the incoming Trump administration.



"AFL’s toolkit was created to help parents speak up for civil rights," AFL's news release said. "Now is the time for them to do — these claims will provide the incoming Trump administration with a critical roadmap for ending woke indoctrination and discrimination in our schools and colleges."

The toolkit comes amid a conservative wave of pushback against DEI policies. At a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, the "Dismantle DEI Act" was under discussion, a session during which Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, expressed her frustration.

She concluded her remarks by claiming "companies with more diverse workforces are more likely to outperform their competitors."

"Diversity works, and until you can show me data that says otherwise, I think that we need to go back to being a country that listens to experts and gets out of our feelings and recognizes again that racism is real in this country, and until we stop pretending that it's not, we will not solve the problems that we are consistently facing. And that will bring real unity that we seek when we're looking for a more perfect union," she said.

