Chechen leader drives gun-mounted Tesla Cybertruck in video praising Elon Musk

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of himself driving a Tesla Cybertruck with a gun mounted on the back.

"I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk. This is, of course, the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man," Kadyrov said in a post on Telegram that was translated by the Moscow Times.

According to the Moscow Times report on the post, Kadyrov also invited Musk to visit him in Russia.

Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya, a Russian republic, for 17 years, has long been a dependable ally of President Vladimir Putin. The 47-year-old leader has boasted that he has deployed thousands of troops to aid Putin’s war in Ukraine, adding in the Telegram post that he hoped to send the gun-mounted Cybertruck to the front lines of the war.

"Based on such excellent characteristics, the Cybertruck will soon be sent to the area of the special military operation, where it will be in demand in the appropriate conditions," Kadyrov said in the post.

The Cybertruck, an electric pickup developed by Musk's Tesla, was unveiled by the company in 2019 and began production last year.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Musk, who Forbes ranks as the richest person in the world, is the billionaire owner of both Tesla and SpaceX. He has become an increasingly polarizing figure in recent years, most notably after he purchased the social media platform Twitter and changed the name to X.

Since taking ownership of X, Musk has sought to roll back many of the platform’s content moderation policies and make it more free-speech friendly.

The billionaire entrepreneur has also endorsed former President Trump’s bid for president in 2024.