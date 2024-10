As California state Assemblymember Evan Low and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo vie to win the U.S. House election in California's 16th Congressional District, Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom has thrown his support behind Low in the Democrat versus Democrat showdown.

"Evan Low embodies the very best of California's values," Newsom said in a statement, according to Politico. "We have worked shoulder-to-shoulder on some of our state's most pressing issues, from protecting reproductive rights to tackling affordability for California families."

"Evan Low embodies the very best of California values. We have worked shoulder-to-shoulder on some of our state's most pressing issues," the governor said in a statement, according to NBC Bay Area. "Evan’s proven track record of delivering for Bay Area families makes him exactly the kind of representative CD-16 voters deserve in Washington."

In a post on X, Low said that he is "thrilled and deeply honored to have the endorsement" from the governor, whose "leadership and vision for CA have been an inspiration."

‘PANDORA’S BOX' OF POLYAMORY, CHILD MARRIAGES POSSIBLE UNDER PROPOSED CALIFORNIA AMENDMENT, GROUP WARNS

Low wished Vice President Kamala Harris a happy birthday on Oct. 20.

"Happy Birthday to our future president, Kamala Harris!" he tweeted. "I'm so proud to stand with you and honored to be running on the same Democratic Party ticket. Your leadership, tenacity, and dedication to fighting for justice and equality inspire us all. Here's to many more years of breaking barriers and making history together!"

The district is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo, who did not seek re-election in 2024.

‘I WOULD NEVER TURN MY BACK ON PRESIDENT BIDEN’: NEWSOM SHOWS SUPPORT AT PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Newsom, who has served as governor since early 2019, won re-election in 2022 after surviving a recall election in 2021.

Last year, he debated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who at the time was running for the GOP presidential nomination. Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity moderated the debate.

During the debate, DeSantis called Newsom "a slick, slippery politician, whose state is failing."

DEMOCRAT SAN JOSE MAYOR DISAGREES WITH BIDEN WHITE HOUSE, SAYS COVID NOT TO BLAME FOR CRIME SPIKES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis ultimately dropped his presidential bid in January and endorsed former President Donald Trump after Trump won the Iowa caucus.