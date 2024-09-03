California bill banning 'legacy' preference in college admissions heads to Newsom's desk: 'Fair and equitable'

The California state legislature passed a Democrat-led bill last week that, if signed by the state's governor, would ban private colleges from admitting preferred applicants who are related to alumni, employees or donors.

The bill, AB 1780, passed the Assembly unanimously and also cleared the Senate, with just five Republicans voting against it. It now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for approval.

According to the bill's Democratic author, Assemblymember Philip Ting, the bill "is in response to last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that bans race considerations in the college admissions process."

"If race can’t be a factor, Ting and other supporters believe wealth or relationships shouldn’t be considered either," Ting's office said in a news release.

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER REACTS TO 'CRAZY' BILL THAT WOULD GIVE UNDOCUMENTED FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS MONEY

"Equal opportunity is the name of the game here. Everyone should be considered fairly," Ting said in a statement. "Hard work, good grades and a well-rounded background should earn you a spot in the incoming class – not the size of the check your family can write or who you’re related to. If we value diversity in higher education, we must level the playing field. That means making the college application process more fair and equitable."

This is not the first time Ting tried to get this legislation passed to prevent preferential admissions from occurring at colleges like Stanford University or University of Southern California. The current bill has undergone several revisions from previous versions.

An earlier version of the bill would strip private universities of their state grant funding if they were found to be practicing legacy admissions, but it was removed from the most recent legislation.

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER REACTS TO 'CRAZY' BILL THAT WOULD GIVE UNDOCUMENTED FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS MONEY

According to Ting's office, reports indicate that last fall, six California colleges still prioritize applicants with ties to alumni and donors. The University of Southern California admitted the most students – 1,791 – while Stanford admitted 295. Claremont McKenna and Harvey Mudd each admitted 15, and Northeastern admitted fewer than 10, while Santa Clara University reported 38, down from 1,133 the previous year.

If Newsom signs the bill into law, California will become the fifth state to ban legacy admissions.

Last year, Democrats on the Hill introduced a similar bill called the Fair College Admissions for Students Act, while some Republicans criticized it.

"It’s a little bit interesting that the elite universities which have done so much virtue signaling with regard to addressing disparities have this by which to cultivate loyalty among its students," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told HuffPost.

PRO-LIFERS BLAST TRUMP 'BETRAYAL' WITH SHIFTING ABORTION STANCE, ANSWER ON FLORIDA AMENDMENT 4

"Without taking a position, I can’t help but note that irony," Cassidy, who is a ranking member of the Senate Health and Education Committee said. "If it turns out that that is a major contributor to inequality to our nation, I would expect them to voluntarily end it if they truly mean all those things for which they signal virtue."

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Tim Scott and JD Vance indicated at the time they may support the bill, which has not had significant movement since July 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This month, Illinois joined Colorado and Virginia in banning legacy admissions at public colleges and universities. Maryland stands out as the only state that has banned the practice at both private and public institutions. Meanwhile, New York, Massachusetts and Minnesota are actively debating similar measures in their states.