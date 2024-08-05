Former Rep. Nancy Boyda wins Democratic primary for open seat in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District

Former Rep. Nancy Boyda, who represented Kansas' 2nd Congressional District in 2006, was declared the victor in the Democratic primary on Tuesday night.

The Sunflower State seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner, who is not seeking re-election this fall.

Aside from Boyda's two-year term ending in 2008, the seat has been held by Republicans for nearly 30 years.

Boyda was the last Democrat to hold the dominantly red seat, serving on the House Agriculture and Armed Services committees during her one term.