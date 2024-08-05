Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Former Rep. Nancy Boyda wins Democratic primary for open seat in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District

The seat has been held by Republicans for nearly 30 years

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas discusses his conversations with Trump's team Video

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas discusses his conversations with Trump's team

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, in a Fox Digital interview, discusses being on former President Donald Trump's short list for running mate and whether he may run for the White House in the future.

Former Rep. Nancy Boyda, who represented Kansas' 2nd Congressional District in 2006, was declared the victor in the Democratic primary on Tuesday night.  

The Sunflower State seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner, who is not seeking re-election this fall. 

Aside from Boyda's two-year term ending in 2008, the seat has been held by Republicans for nearly 30 years.

THE KANSAS SUPREME COURT HAS RULED THAT VOTING IS NOT A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT. WHAT'S NEXT FOR VOTERS?

Former Rep. Nancy Boyda (left) represented Kansas' 2nd Congressional District in 2006.

Former Rep. Nancy Boyda (left) represented Kansas' 2nd Congressional District in 2006. (Alex Wong)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Boyda was the last Democrat to hold the dominantly red seat, serving on the House Agriculture and Armed Services committees during her one term.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics