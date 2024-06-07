Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden singles out conservatives over Ukraine funding in meeting with Zelenskyy

Biden says he will sign $225 million package to help Ukraine reconstruct its electric grid

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Biden tells Zelenskyy that conservatives are to blame for Ukraine aid struggles Video

Biden tells Zelenskyy that conservatives are to blame for Ukraine aid struggles

President Biden holds brief meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, France. 

President Biden made a point Friday to quickly single out Republicans for Ukraine funding struggles during a brief meeting overseas with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Biden, speaking to Zelenskyy in Paris a day after D-Day commemorations, told the Ukrainian leader "You haven't bowed down. You haven't yielded at all. You continue to fight in a way that is just remarkable. It's remarkable. And we're not going to walk away from you." 

"I apologize for those weeks of not knowing what's going to pass in terms of funding, because we had trouble getting the bill that we had to pass, had the money in it, from some of our very conservative members who were holding it up. But we got it done finally. And since then, including today, I've announced six packages of significant funding," Biden added. "Today, I'm also signing an additional package for $225 million to help you reconstruct the electric grid." 

Biden was referring to a recent foreign aid package that passed Congress in late April after being stalled for months in the House of Representatives. 

BIDEN COMMEMORATES D-DAY AT NORMANDY, CALLING ON ALLIES TO REPEL ‘TYRANT’ PUTIN IN UKRAINE 

Biden shakes hands with Zelenskyy in Paris

Biden shakes hands with Zelenskyy in Paris, France, on Friday, June 7. (AP/Evan Vucci)

A growing number of fiscal conservatives have been skeptical about the U.S.’s continued financial involvement with Ukraine, while others have raised questions about corruption within Kyiv’s government. 

PUTIN THREATENS TO ARM ALLIES FOR STRIKES ON THE WEST IN RESPONSE TO UKRAINE’S NATO SUPPORT 

Biden and Zelenskyy meet

Biden told Zelenskyy that "some conservatives" are to blame for stalling Ukraine aid in Congress. (AP/Evan Vucci)

More traditional Republicans and national security hawks warn that Ukraine’s victory is critical to preventing a wider conflict between NATO and Russia, warning that its President Vladimir Putin is rapidly forming a second "axis of evil" with Iran and China. 

Zelenskyy told Biden during the brief meeting that "It's very important that you stay with us. 

A three-way split image of Rep. Bob Good, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Rep. Andrew Clyde

Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., left, has called for any funding to Ukraine to be balanced out by spending cuts elsewhere and for it to be paired with U.S. border policy changes. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., right, has told Fox News Digital that "Any lethal military assistance to Ukraine that fails to meet these critical requirements is a total nonstarter." (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images and Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"This bipartisan support with the Congress, it's very important that in this unity, United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine like it was during World War Two," he said. "How the United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe." 

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

